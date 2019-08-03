II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IIVI. ValuEngine upgraded II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on II-VI in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $41.00 target price on II-VI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.83.

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $37.34. 835,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,321. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.15. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.21. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shaker Sadasivam acquired 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $493,477.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,111.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,331.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 68,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

