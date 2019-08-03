IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IGM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded down C$0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching C$35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 203,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,078. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.37. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$29.84 and a 52 week high of C$38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.58.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$89.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 3.4099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

