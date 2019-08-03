IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Posts Earnings Results

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. IES had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ IESC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.61. 20,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48. IES has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $386.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Matthews purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IES in the first quarter worth about $1,260,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new position in shares of IES in the first quarter worth about $1,192,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES in the first quarter worth about $751,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IES by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised IES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

