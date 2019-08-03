Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

INVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Identiv in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Securities initiated coverage on Identiv in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Identiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.18.

NASDAQ:INVE remained flat at $$4.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,779. Identiv has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.07 million, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 million.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys bought 10,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 32.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

