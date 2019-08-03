Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited provides an online marketing technology platform. The Company offer digital marketing, data analysis, display solutions, software development and other services. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is based in HONG KONG. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:ICLK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 76,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,376. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 20.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 315,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Iclick Interactive Asia Group comprises about 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

