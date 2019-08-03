IceChain Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ICHX)

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One IceChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Switcheo Network. IceChain has a total market cap of $10,533.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IceChain has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.22 or 0.05519504 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043612 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000184 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001007 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IceChain is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,927,854 tokens. IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain . The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IceChain’s official website is icechain.io

IceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

