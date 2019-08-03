IBM (NYSE:IBM) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on IBM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IBM in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on IBM from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.76.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.25. 7,981,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. IBM has a twelve month low of $105.94 and a twelve month high of $154.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.90.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.11. IBM had a return on equity of 69.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.92%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $300,979.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $364,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $940,430 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,404,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,132,000 after purchasing an additional 244,949 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in IBM by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 572,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,709,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in IBM in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in IBM in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,882,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in IBM in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,797,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

