IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) to announce $314.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $311.40 million and the highest is $318.10 million. IBERIABANK reported sales of $312.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $315.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Iberia Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $89.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of IBKC stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $73.69. 350,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,799. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. IBERIABANK has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

In related news, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $507,289.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $335,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,352.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,862 shares of company stock worth $2,669,593. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 823.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

