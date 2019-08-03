HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

“In 2Q19, we project significant revenue growth and gross margin improvement as HyreCar’s business continues to scale, benefiting from secular tailwinds including demand for car-sharing drivers and car owners willing to rent out their cars.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get HyreCar alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on HyreCar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HyreCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HyreCar presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.65.

NASDAQ:HYRE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 182,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,802. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77. HyreCar has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a negative net margin of 96.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other HyreCar news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi acquired 22,365 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $89,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in HyreCar by 9.7% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 142,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the first quarter worth about $910,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in HyreCar during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in HyreCar by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 81,068 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.