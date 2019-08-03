Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE H traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.22. 842,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,276. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.05. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $382,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David Udell sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $285,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,337 shares in the company, valued at $338,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,096 shares of company stock worth $1,325,250. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.37.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

