Hyatt Hotels’ (H) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.37.

NYSE H traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $76.22. The company had a trading volume of 730,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.79. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $150,213.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,391.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,250 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,486,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,187,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3,634.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after acquiring an additional 348,245 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 438.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 133,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,659,000 after acquiring an additional 107,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

