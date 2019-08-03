Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Position Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,551,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 730.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 31,331.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.08.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $8.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.19. 852,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $173.80 and a 52 week high of $262.32.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total transaction of $428,546.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,782,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Ermatinger sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $394,117.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,408,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,737 shares of company stock worth $1,027,724 in the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

