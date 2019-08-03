Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.14.

Shares of HBM traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.64. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.51 and a 52-week high of C$10.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$388.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.57 per share, with a total value of C$3,284,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,324,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$113,801,979.98.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

