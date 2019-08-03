Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

Huazhu Group stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.93. 1,220,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 538,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after buying an additional 137,758 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 725,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after buying an additional 155,371 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 829,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

