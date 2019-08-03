Hshare (HSR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.23 Million

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Hshare has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Hshare has a total market cap of $98.46 million and $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hshare coin can currently be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, Bithumb, Coinnest and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002837 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001442 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000143 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hshare Profile

Hshare (CRYPTO:HSR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hshare is h.cash

Hshare Coin Trading

Hshare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, OKEx, Binance, Huobi, Cryptopia, Gate.io, TOPBTC, Bithumb, Kucoin, ACX, Bit-Z, HitBTC, EXX, Coinnest and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

