Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Cut by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 2.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $62,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 28,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.06. The company had a trading volume of 79,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $178.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.47. The firm has a market cap of $120.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.15.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

