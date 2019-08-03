Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 19,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.01. 2,154,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.36. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $197.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

