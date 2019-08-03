Honeywell International Inc. Makes New Investment in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Honeywell International Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 401,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 211,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 24,863 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 386,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,758 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of RLJ opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $399.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.53 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

In related news, Director Forgia Robert M. La bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,203.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

