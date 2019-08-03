Honeywell International Inc. Lowers Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Honeywell International Inc. cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises about 3.2% of Honeywell International Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,524,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,704,000 after buying an additional 605,640 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $318,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR opened at $80.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.11.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $669.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.85%.

In other news, insider Alan W. George sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,669,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,043.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan W. George sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $2,317,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,820 shares of company stock worth $11,448,015 in the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQR shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.74 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.65.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.