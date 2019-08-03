Honeywell International Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Honeywell International Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TCO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.73.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $65.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.17 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.68%. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.94 per share, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,467.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

