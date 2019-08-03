Honeywell International Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Honeywell International Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,322,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,803,000 after buying an additional 1,247,543 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $5,659,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.04 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMH. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In related news, insider Bryan Smith sold 10,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $257,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $24,616,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,334,878 shares of company stock worth $79,376,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.