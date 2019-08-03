Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.78.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,456. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.83. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $219.30. The company has a market cap of $233.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Fayerweather Charles raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 5,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

