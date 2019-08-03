Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp cut its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 6,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.15. 2,884,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $219.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.83.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

