Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at CIBC

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HCG has been the subject of several other research reports. M Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.08.

TSE HCG opened at C$23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.76. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$12.48 and a twelve month high of C$25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 13.87.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$104.50 million. Research analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

