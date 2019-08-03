Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.86 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HEP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 165,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 121,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 94,861 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 58,623 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 276,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

