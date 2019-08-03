Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Raised to GBX 190

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Numis Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 213.57 ($2.79).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

LON:HOC opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 196.91. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.20 ($2.85). The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.