HNI (NYSE:HNI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HNI Corporation provide products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products. HNI Corporation sell the broadest and deepest selection of quality office furniture solutions available to meet the needs of every customer through an extensive portfolio of well-known and trusted brands. HNI Corporation hearth products are the strongest, most respected brands in the industry and include a full array of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories. “

Get HNI alerts:

HNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of HNI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sidoti set a $45.00 price target on shares of HNI and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. HNI has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

HNI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.06. 139,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,013. HNI has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.13 million. HNI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HNI will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in HNI by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of HNI in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HNI (HNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.