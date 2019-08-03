Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $446.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Hillenbrand updated its FY19 guidance to $2.40-2.46 EPS.

NYSE:HI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.25.

HI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hillenbrand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

