Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stock Position Decreased by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.92. 694,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.08 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

