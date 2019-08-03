Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hi-Crush from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

NYSE:HCR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 634,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,060. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35. Hi-Crush has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $213.33 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Hi-Crush had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $159.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million. Research analysts predict that Hi-Crush will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Oehlert bought 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 181,000 shares of company stock worth $302,620 in the last 90 days. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

