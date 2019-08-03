Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.46.

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.95. 3,033,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,855. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.72 and a beta of 1.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hess will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Slentz sold 2,081 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $130,104.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,319.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 25,170 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,590,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,158 shares of company stock worth $9,196,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

