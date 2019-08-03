Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8086394-5.0287704 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.03 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.40 -2.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLF. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of HLF traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.00. 6,353,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,478. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.43. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 56.65%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, SVP Edi Hienrich sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $35,143.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,354.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

