Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of HLF stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. 6,353,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,478. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $61.77.

In related news, SVP Edi Hienrich sold 738 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $35,143.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 452.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 16.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth about $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth about $301,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Argus lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

