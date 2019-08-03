HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

HDELY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of HDELY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.61. 14,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.14.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

