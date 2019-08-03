Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

HTA stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,573. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.54%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

