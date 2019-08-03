Head to Head Comparison: Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (NASDAQ:SCYT)

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCYT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Central Federal and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Federal $27.60 million 1.97 $4.27 million N/A N/A SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Central Federal has higher revenue and earnings than SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH.

Volatility and Risk

Central Federal has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Central Federal does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Central Federal and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of Central Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Central Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Central Federal and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Federal 16.31% 11.52% 0.81% SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Central Federal beats SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

About SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking, financial, and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Warren County, Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit, as well as provides trust services. In addition, the company provides wealth and financial management services that include mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; rollovers; personal and small business retirement plans; fixed, variable, and indexed annuities; life insurance; trust and estate services; and other plans, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through three full-service bank locations and five ATM locations in Warren County. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

