HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HC2 from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on HC2 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get HC2 alerts:

HCHC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 104,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. HC2 has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.51. HC2 had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.65 million. Research analysts forecast that HC2 will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in HC2 by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HC2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HC2 by 76.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in HC2 by 67.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HC2 by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

See Also: What are CEFs?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.