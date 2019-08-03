HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. HB Fuller reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $759.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUL. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HB Fuller from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

NYSE FUL traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 329,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.65. HB Fuller has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $366,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,364.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

