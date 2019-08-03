Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $715.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Shares of HE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 356,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 69.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,144,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,600,000 after purchasing an additional 305,064 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,519,000 after purchasing an additional 88,818 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,304,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 26.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,456,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,549,000 after purchasing an additional 66,153 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

