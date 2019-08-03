Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $111.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.
HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Hasbro to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.85.
Shares of HAS traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.51. 1,852,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,925. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $76.84 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03.
In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $412,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,722,000 after acquiring an additional 109,854 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,891,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Hasbro by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,487,000 after acquiring an additional 394,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.