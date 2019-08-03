Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $111.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.

HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Hasbro to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.85.

Shares of HAS traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.51. 1,852,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,925. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $76.84 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $412,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,722,000 after acquiring an additional 109,854 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,891,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Hasbro by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,487,000 after acquiring an additional 394,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

