Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE HASI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,725. The company has a quick ratio of 29.45, a current ratio of 29.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 112.61%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 985 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $26,417.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $263,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,545.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 129.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 10.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

