Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of HJLI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 61,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,040. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 302.90% and a negative net margin of 5,161.19%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

