Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.02. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 11,292 shares traded.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a … dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.3722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSH. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 175,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.