GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GTT. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GTT Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

NYSE GTT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $11.76. 560,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,512. The stock has a market cap of $656.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.05. GTT Communications has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GTT Communications news, insider Richard Calder sold 1,533 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $41,007.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,333,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,671,847.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 954 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $25,519.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 484,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,737 shares of company stock valued at $299,489 in the last ninety days. 40.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. Phoenician Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 47.5% during the first quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 582,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 187,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $3,954,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the first quarter worth about $2,763,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 415.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 64,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 51.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 177,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

