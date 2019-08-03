Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

PAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $108.36 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV stock opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $64.45 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

