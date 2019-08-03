GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on GrubHub from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on GrubHub from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,248,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.22. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.23.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,119.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $53,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,653.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,362. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GrubHub by 2,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

