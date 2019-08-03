Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $574.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.20 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.57%.

NYSE GFF traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. 535,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,799. Griffon has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFF. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on Griffon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Griffon by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Griffon by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Griffon by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Griffon by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

