Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Shares of Greystone Logistics Inc (OTCMKTS:GLGI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.59. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 7,254 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.34.

About Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.