Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GHL has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

GHL traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 508,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,261. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $349.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.98). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.5% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,217,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,540,000 after acquiring an additional 519,541 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 125,872 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 20.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 291,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $6,255,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 122,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

