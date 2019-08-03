Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

GLDD has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.10 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. 646,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,122. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $666.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,300.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 555,117 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $6,067,428.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,468.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 993,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,859,052. 4.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 303,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 218,409 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 988.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 168,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.